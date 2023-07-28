3RD MEETING OF OPPOSITION ALLIANCE INDIA TO BE HELD IN MUMBAI ON AUG 25 26

Mumbai: After meetings in Bihar capital Patna and Karnataka capital Bengaluru, the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA will be held in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Aug. 25 and 26, sources said. It is learnt that the meeting will be organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar led NCP.

Sources said that senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and state president Nana Patole will soon meet NCP president Sharad Pawar to finalize the arrangements for the meeting. It is also expected that the meeting will also discuss over the next course of action of the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra comprising the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar led NCP.

Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Sachin Ahir wanted Congress Party to organize the INDIA upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Congress state president Nana Patole said that a decision will be taken jointly by the opposition alliance in this regard. “But there is no consensus on who will be the face of INDIA,” he said.

Pertinently, the opposition leaders of 26 major political parties named their anti-BJP alliance as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) at the joint opposition meeting in Karnataka capital Bengaluru held on July 17 and 18. The first joint opposition meeting was held in Bihar capital Patna on June 23 in which leaders of 15 political parties participated.

At the last joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru, INDIA alliance passed a resolution to "protect the idea of India enshrined in the Constitution".