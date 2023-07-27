MPS OF OPPOSITION ALLIANCE INDIA TO VISIT VIOLENCE HIT MANIPUR ON JULY 29 30

New Delhi: In an effort to show collective concern and solidarity of various political factions towards the situation in Manipur, opposition- INDIA- will go on a two-day visit to Manipur on July 29 and 30. The purpose of this visit is to assess the situation in the violence-torn state and extend support to the victims of the recent ethnic clash. During their stay, the delegation will make visits to relief camps and interact with the inmates, gaining first hand insights into the challenges faced by those affected by the unrest. Furthermore, they are scheduled to hold a meeting with the state's Governor, Anusuiya Uikey.

The opposition alliance has formed a delegation that includes one representative from each of the 26 political parties involved. This initiative was initially proposed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed her desire for the opposition alliance to visit the troubled region. She further stated her intention to hold discussions with leaders from different political parties to build a consensus on the matter. Following her call, the opposition alliance launched a strong protest during the parliamentary session, highlighting the urgency of addressing the dire conditions prevailing in Manipur.

In light of the gravity of the situation, the opposition parties have taken a proactive approach by choosing to visit Manipur directly. By engaging with the victims of the ethnic clash and the inmates at the relief camps, the Indian delegation aims to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by the affected communities. This visit also presents an opportunity for the delegation to interact with local authorities and assess the response of the state government to the crisis.

The visit holds significant implications for both the opposition alliance and the people of Manipur. It not only showcases the unity among various political parties in addressing critical issues and demonstrates their commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region but it is also a deliberate attempt to pressurise the central government on the issue. The opposition has been continuously demanding Prime Minister’s statement on Manipur and their visit to Manipur will further strengthen their purpose to take Manipur on an national platform.