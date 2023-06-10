Jalgaon Maharashtra police have arrested at least 32 people in connection with social discord and stone pelting between two groups in Amalner town of Jalgaon district last night over a petty argument A curfew has been imposed in the district till June 12 to maintain peace and restore law and order The incident took place in Gandhalipura area along with Ginger Galli in Dagdi Gate area of the city Police said initially a verbal altercation rose between the two groups over a minor issue but it soon turned into a scuffle One group started pelting stones at the other triggering tension in the area After getting information about the incident several police personnel reached the spot to bring the situation under control Three to four local residents and a few policemen were injured in the incident while some vehicles were also damaged Tension prevailed in the areas of Jingar Galli Pardhi Wada Pankhidki and Khadda Jean The entire area has been wrapped under a tight security cover Police have appealed citizens to maintain peace A huge contingent of police force has been deployed in the main square of Ammalner city since midnight Section 144 has been clamped and curfew imposed from 11 am on June 10 till 11 am on June 12 to prevent breach of peace and maintain law and order police addedAlso Read Several people including two cops injured in stone pelting in Rajasthan s MalpuraPolice analysed the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants A case has been registered against the accused and charged them of attempted murder obstruction of government work and damage to public property