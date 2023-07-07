Indore: While the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes are hurting the common people across the country, the red (hot) tomatoes seem to be burning a hole in the pocket of international food brand Mcdonald's. Amid the rising tomato prices, Mcdonald's has come up with a statement informing that it is taking the staple veggie off the menu for now.

The statement said that it was finding it difficult to find tomatoes. In a communique titled 'Temporary Unavailability of Tomatoes', the management at Connaught Plaza Restaurants said, “We are ever committed to serve you the best food with the best of ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world class stringent quality checks”.

“Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes. Rest assured; we are working to get the tomatoes supplies back. We value your patronage and regret the inconvenience caused,” the communique said. Following the communique, it is learnt that the Mcdonald's food products will not have tomatoes for the time being. Tomato prices are going through the roof with each passing day across the country leaving the consumers fumed.

Tomato prices have gone past Rs 150 a kg in the country. At some places, the vegetable is also being sold for Rs 250 to 300 per kg. Besides tomatoes, chillies and are said to be missing from the kitchen due to the rising prices. In Uttarakhand, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 250 per kg in Gangotri Dham and Rs 180 to 200 per kg in Uttarkashi district.