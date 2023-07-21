Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his virtual address to the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting on Friday said that we all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes as the mobile workforce is going to be a reality in future. Technology has become and will remain the core driver of employment.

Expressing his happiness over the G20 meeting being held in India's Indore, PM Modi said that It is fortunate that the meeting is being held in a country that has had the experience of creating a large number of technology jobs during the last such technology-led transformation. The host city, Indore is home to many startups leading the new wave of such transformations.

He said "Skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling are the mantras for the future workforce. In India, Skill India Mission is a campaign to connect with this reality. Under PM kaushal vikas yojana, more than 12.5 million youth have been trained so far. Special focus is being laid on industry 4.0 sectors like Artificial Intelligence, robotics, Internet of things, and drones."

It is now time to globalise the development and sharing of skills in the true sense and F20 must play a leading role in this, he said. PM Modi lauded the efforts of the meeting participants for initiating the international referencing of occupations by skills and qualifications requirements. "This requires new models of international cooperation and coordination and migration and mobility partnerships," he added.

Sharing statistics information and data regarding the employer and worker could be a great way to begin. This will empower countries across the globe to formulate evidence-based policies for better skilling, workforce planning, and gaining full employment.

