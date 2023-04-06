MP YOUTH GETS RS 113 CRORE IT NOTICE FOR TAX EVASION IN BHIND ALLEGES FINANCIAL FRAUD

Bhind: In a shocking incident, Income Tax department has been issuing notices to a youth in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh working as a manager in a private company in Delhi, to pay crores as IT returns for “tax evasion” leaving the youth annoyed. Ravi Gupta, a youth from Mihona town of Bhind said he has been, making the rounds of the Income Tax and EOW offices since he received the first IT notice in 2019 asking him to pay Rs 3.5 crore as IT returns.

Ravi, who is working as a manager said that he was mentally upset given his meager salary from his private job. As per Ravi, the IT notices to his name might have stemmed out of a financial fraud wherein the fraudsters had set up a firm and carried out transactions in his name a few years back. Ravi said that he had lodged a police complaint with the Maharashtra Police and MP Police regarding the financial fraud.

A case in this regard is also being investigated by the MP Economic Offenses Wing (EOW”, he added. Ravi said that he had brought the mattter into the notice of the Incoem Tax Department so that the IT notices issued to him could be stopped. However, the notices have not stopped despite the matter being flagged several times, he said.

In the latest notice, the Income Tax Department has handed over a notice to Ravi Gupta asking him to deposit an amount of more than Rs 113 crore by 24 April. The notice issued by the Income Tax Department warned that if the relevant amount is not paid within the time limit, Ravi will be charged at the rate of one percent per month.

Ravi said that he is being asked to pay tax in relation to the financial year 2012-13, but the Income Tax officials argue that he should have complained earlier. “They have been saying that if the fraud took place in 2012-13, why I did not complain about it then,” he said. Ravi wondered how could he complain when he got the first notice only in 2019. Ravi Gupta said that the fraud has not happened with him alone.

Two other youths in MP have also got trapped in similar frauds, he said. “This fraud happened not with me but with the government, their tax has been stolen, but instead of finding out about it, the department is trying to recover that stolen tax from me”.