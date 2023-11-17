MP POLLS DIGVIJAYA SEEKS STRICT ACTION AGAINST MP HOME MINISTER OVER HIS PAKISTAN REMARK

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday demanded strict action against Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra for saying that there will be celebrations in Pakistan if any party other than the BJP wins the election in the state. Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly is currently underway.

On Friday morning, Narottam Mishra said that if any party other than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the election, then there will be celebrations in Pakistan. He also said that those who want to serve the nation should vote for the BJP. "It is a provocative statement. Strict action should be taken against him. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should give notice to him immediately," Digvijaya Singh said.

Making such statements was Mishra's habit, the former chief minister alleged. Saying that an election-related case against Mishra was pending in the court, Singh said the minister has no right to contest polls considering the way he behaves. Talking to reporters in Datia earlier, Mishra said, "If any other party wins, then the celebrations will be held in Pakistan. Therefore, it is necessary to press the button of lotus (BJP's election symbol), considering the national interest as supreme. This will strengthen the army on the borders."