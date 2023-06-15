Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh The Vande Bharat Express connecting Jabalpur and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will run from Tuesday June 27 officials of the West Central Railway WCR confirmed on Thursday The Vande Bharat Express will connect Jabalpur and Bhopal the two cities in Madhya Pradesh It will run from June 27 The Ministry of Railways is yet to provide us details on the stoppages of the train and its timings added officials from the West Central Railway They also said that currently by train it takes six hours to reach Bhopal from Jabalpur Also readGuwahatiNJP Vande Bharat Express to run at a speed of 110 kmph Vande Bharat is a semihighspeed train It has been introduced on several routes in the country The Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time between Jabalpur and Bhopal to three hours The distance between both cities is around 313 kilometers We strongly believe that the starting of this train will immensely benefit Jabalpur residents the WCR officials added According to the WCR officials the train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Rani Kamalapati railway station WCR officials also said that talks were also on to start a Vande Bharat Express connecting Indore and Bhopal Currently eight trains connect Jabalpur and Bhopal which include Amarkantak Express IndoreBilaspur Express Jan Shatabdi Express Somnath Express Shridham Express Vindhyachal Express and Intercity Express Currently Bhopal and New Delhi are connected by Vande Bharat Express Also read DelhiAjmer Vande Bharat train on target of stone pelters 3 incidents reported in 10 days