Ajmer: The Vande Bharat Express train running along the Alwar-Ajmer-Delhi route is on target of stone pelters these days with three incidents of stone pelting reported during the last 10 days around Delhi Cantt, Palam and Gurgaon, officials said. While no injuries to any passenger have been reported, the stone pelting has caused damage to the glass windowpanes of the semi-high speed train.

It is said that the passengers heard a loud bang in the moving train. When the passengers came to know about the stone throwing and the damage to the windowpanes, they reported the matter to the Railway Police Force (RPF). Railway officials said that strict action will be taken against those who throw stones at the train.

Railway officials said that there have been incidents of stone pelting on three occasions during the last 10 days. On Tuesday, anti-social elements pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express train coming from Delhi to Ajmer between Delhi Cantt, Palam and Gurgaon, they said. In the incident, the glass windowpanes of C4 and C5 coaches of the train were damaged.

Also read: Vande Bharat train window broken in stone pelting in Visakhapatnam, 3 held

The passengers sitting in the train were scared due to the attack and immediately informed the matter to the railway personnel and RPF staff in the train. RPF personnel took stock of the incident and informed the matter to RPF Control Room, Jaipur, Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said.

He said that the RPF is probing the matter. Sporadic incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express trains have been a cause of concern for the Railway officials. In early Jan. this year, unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat Express at the railway yard in Vishakhapatnam.

Earlier, multiple incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains were reported from West Bengal.