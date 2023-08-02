Khandwa: In a tragic incident, noted skin specialist based in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Sagar Jugtawat and his friend Harshit Verma Khandwa have died due to drowning on Phuket Beach in Thailand, sources said on Wednesday. It is learnt that the duo was in Thailand for a picnic along with their friends.

Sources said that Sagar was accompanied by younger brother Mayur Jugtawat, friends Rubal Rathod, Atharva Rathod and Harshit's father Rajesh Verma. They said that the visitors had arrived in Thailand four days ago. According to the sources, the visitors were taking a bath a little further away from the picnic spot.

While taking bath, Sagar, Harshit and Rubal were trapped in the strong currents of water. Rubal Rathore somehow came reached the shore with the waves. However, Dr. Sagar Jugtawat and Harshit Verma could not escape and both died in the accident on the spot, sources said. The bodies of both the victims have been kept in the hospital in Thailand.

After the postmortem and necessary legal formalities on Wednesday, the bodies of both will be brought back to India. Dr Sagar Jugtawat was the son of Dr OP Jugtawat, Chief Medical Officer of Khandwa district. The death of Dr. Sagar in the drowning incident comes a week after the family celebrated his daughter's birthday.

It is said that Dr Sagar had told his family that he was getting bored at home and planned the Thailand picnic with his friends. The tragic death of Dr Sagar has left the bereaved family in shock and grief.