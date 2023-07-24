MADHYA PRADESH FOUR CHILDREN DIED BY DROWNING IN A POND

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, four young drowned in a local pond in Dhobisarra village, Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The victims were identified as Rishabh (5), Aarav (6), Ritik (10), and Aush (8).

The incident happened when the children, taking liberty of the absence of their parents who were out on work, like many other days, decided to take a bath in the nearby pond to beat the sweltering summer heat. Little did they know that this seemingly innocent escapade would lead to such a devastating outcome.

It was a passer-by who accidentally stumbled upon the dreadful sight of the children's lifeless bodies floating on the water's surface. Horrified and alarmed, the passer-by immediately informed the local authorities, and within no time, the news spread throughout the village. The parents, unaware of the calamity that had befallen them, were notified by concerned villagers.

As the news of the children's demise spread, grief and sorrow gripped the entire village. The loss of four young lives left the community devastated, and condolences poured in from neighbouring villages as well.

The local police promptly arrived at the scene of the tragedy to investigate and handle the situation. Once the bodies were retrieved from the water, they were sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Following the necessary procedures, the bodies were handed over to the grieving families.