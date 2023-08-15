MADHYA PRADESH CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN DUBS TELANGANA GOVERNMENT AS CORRUPT HITS OUT AT KCR

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana regime and described it as a "government of corruption".

While hitting out the BRS-led government in the southern state, the Madhya Pradesh CM alleged that Telangana has become the centre of corruption. Criticizing the government of KCR, Shivraj said that he should not talk about corruption in Madhya Pradesh. "Rather, they need to keep an eye on the corruption happening in Telangana," Shivraj told a select group of reporters at his residence in the presence of a senior BJP leader Murlidhar Rao.

Shivraj targeted the Telangana government for corruption. It may be noted that several leaders in Madhya Pradesh are in touch with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) led by KCR. Sources said that those leaders who are not hopeful of getting a ticket from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in touch with the BRS. Elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held before November 2023.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that if KCR's party - the BRS contests elections in Madhya Pradesh, then they are welcome. "The Telangana Chief Minister is highly involved in corruption and his state has directly become the centre of corruption," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister maintained.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also discussed the village volunteer system of Andhra Pradesh during his interaction. He said that if party workers are given volunteer posts, they work for the party. Speaking about his government, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that they have given a big gift to the daughters of the state through the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana.' "Along with this, under the 'Ladli Bahna Yojana', we are giving up to Rs 1,000 to women. At the same time, there are government plans to increase it further to Rs 3000. If these women collect this money, then they can definitely start some small business of their own and if they want, they can also spend it for the family. This money will be their own," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister added.

