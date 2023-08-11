Rewa: On a day when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's alleged “flying kiss” to certain “woman MP” as claimed by union minister Smriti Irani created a storm inside the Parliament, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flying kisses to women at a roadshow in Rewa district created a parallel row. CM Chouhan was on a whirlwind tour to Rewa district to meet the beneficiaries of the MP government's 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' as part of the 'Jandarshan Yatra'.

The roadshow is part of the MP Chief Minister's mega outreach programme in a bid to woo the voters ahead of the year-end assembly election. Sources said that as Chouhan's chariot was passing through the crowd of people during the roadshow, he passed flying kisses to the people leaving the women present at the rally stunned.

As soon as CM Shivraj Singh left Swami Vivekananda Park in a chariot for a roadshow, contract health workers were standing at the College Chowk to welcome him. The workers welcomed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and garlanded him. The BJP workers had set up stages at 35 places to welcome Shivraj. CM Chouhan had come to Rewa to hand over the third installment of the financial assistance to the beneficiaries of 'Ladli Bahna Yojana'.

It is worth mentioning that on Thursday, during the No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha, union minister Smriti Irani accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's of passing “flying kiss” to a woman MP in the house. has caught a lot of attention in the Parliament. In such a situation, there is a lot of discussion about Shivraj's flying kiss during the Jandarshan Yatra organized in Rewa.