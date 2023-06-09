Ujjain Madhya Pradesh The dead body of the threeandahalfyearold innocent girl who went missing while playing outside her house at Kamal Colony under the Chimanganj police station area was found in a closed drain after 24 hours Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was murdered and there was also an attempt to rape herFour suspects including two women living in the neighbourhood were taken into custody by the police in this matter and they were being questioned The police registered a case under the sections of kidnapping murder and concealment of evidence The CCTV footage of shifting the dead body has also surfaced The girl was allegedly suffocated to death by pressing her nose and mouthThe police said that neighbour Ajay aged 21 years lured the girl into the house and tried to rape her But during this the innocent girl suffered from suffocation and she breathed her last In a panic Ajay told his sister Ranu 19 and mother Milan Bai who were present in the house at that time His sister called her boyfriend Vicky ThakurAlso Read Patna shocker Woman cuts off boyfriend s genitals in hotel room the reason wasTogether they pressed the girl s mouth and nose till her death and drowned her in water the police said Then the accused took the body of the girl to the terrace and packed it in a sack Then Ranu s boyfriend Vicky Thakur put the sack containing the girl s body in front of a whitecoloured scooter to Valmiki Dham Ashram where he threw it in the drain Later the family kept misleading the police and told the police in a statement that the girl died after falling into the water tank while she was playing in the houseASP Akash Bhuria said that the investigation is going on and the suspects have been detained Further reports are awaited to confirm whether the girl has been raped or not Ajay is accused of attempted rape The father of the victim s girl works as a caterer The girl s mother is crippled and cannot walk When the girl was playing outside the house the mother was inside The girl s family had friendly relations with the neighbours so she went to them The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday afternoon and the case surfaced belatedly