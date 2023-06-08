Patna: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of her boyfriend with a sharp weapon in Bihar's Patna in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. The man's condition remained critical as his private part has been cut by almost 60 per cent, the official said.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the two regarding marriage. The man was posted in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh and the woman was a student in Patna. Earlier the couple had 'secretly married' in the Exhibition Road hotel in the district.

The girl had come to know that her boyfriend's marriage had been fixed elsewhere on June 23. The girl was against the marriage and started pressurizing his boyfriend to not marry anyone else. The woman called him to the same hotel room where they got married secretly and said that if he did not come, she would die by suicide.

Also read: 4 youths killed as bike rams into stationery tractor trolley in Mirzapur

When the man reached the hotel, she asked him not to get married. When the victim man said that he would have to abide by his family and get married to the second woman, the accused woman cut off his genitals. Hearing the screams of the man, the people present nearby reached the room and admitted him to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. City SP, Vaibhav Sharma said, "A woman has cut the private part of a man in a hotel room. The accused woman has been arrested and the man has been admitted to PMCH and is under treatment. Investigation in the matter is on."