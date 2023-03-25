Kasaragod (Kerala) : At Kasaragod Central University, students hooted and booed when Union Minister V Muraleedharan started speaking in praise of Prime Minister Modi while addressing a programme. The youth kept shouting and interfering with Muralidharan's speech all along. However, the Union Minister proceeded with his address and later clarified to the media why the Surat court had to convict Rahul Gandhi.

Regardless of the booing from the audience, Muralidharan went on lauding the Centre and praising the Narendra Modi government for taking the country's education system to the top slot internationally. The incident took place during the graduation ceremony of Kasaragod Central University.

The program was held at a specially prepared venue on the university campus. Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar was the chief guest of the occasion. The atmosphere was already surcharged because the Youth Congress activists were restive over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as the Lok Sabha MP.

Also, there was a Youth Congress protest going on outside the Kasaragod Central University campus when the two Union Ministers were taking part in the programme there. In view of the trouble expected during Muraleedharan's speech, the police took preventive steps. The activists were arrested and removed by the police.