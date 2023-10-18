Sabarimala (Kerala) : Muvattupuzha Enanallur Putillath Mana P.N. Mahesh Namboothiri was elected as Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple's new Melshanti (chief priest). On the other hand, PG Murali of Thrissur Vadakekad Poongat Mana was elected as Malikappuram Melshanthi. The elections of the new chief priests were made through a lucky draw.

Seventeen people were shortlisted for the Melashanti draw. About 12 of those people were included in the Malikappuram Melshanthi list. First the Sabarimala Melashanti draw was held. Mahesh got his name in the first draw. Mahesh Namboothiri is currently Paramekkavu co-priest.

"The new assignment to serve Ayyappan comes as I am completing one year in Paramekkau. The new appointment is the blessing of the Gurus," Mahesh said in response to his selection in the lucky draw. This is the 11th time that Mahesh Namboothiri has applied for Sabarimala Melsanthi post. Children from Pandalam palace, Vaideh Verma and Nirupama G Verma took the lots. The two month long Mandala - Makara vilakku pilgrimage season will start from November 16th in Sabarimala.