LDF UDF HAVE HISTORY OF SCAMS BJP HAS TRACK RECORD OF FAST PACED DEVELOPMENT PM MODI IN KERALA

Kochi (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala for "corruption and scams" and expressed confidence that the state will play a role in BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing 'Shaktikendra Incharges Sammelan' here, the Prime Minister said that positive outcomes of BJP's transparent policies are clearly visible and the party gives priority to the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers.

According to a recent report, around 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 9 years. Whereas, for five decades, Congress only gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. It shows that the path we have chosen for a Viksit Bharat is right...Lok Sabha elections are to elect the government of the country. We have to inform our voters that 10 years ago, there were terrorist attacks every other day which used to affect our investments and the people living in foreign nations. LDF (Left Democratic Front), UDF (United Democratic Front) has a history of corruption and scams," he said.

"The priority of BJP is to increase the income as well as savings of the people of the country. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, around Rs 1 lakh crore of the people of the country have been saved. Till now, people have saved more than Rs 25,000 crore because of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he added.

He lauded the efforts of BJP workers to make the party strong. "We saw the potential of the Kerala BJP party workers during the Nari Shakti Sammelan in Thrissur. With my own experience, I can say that only a strong organisation can have such a huge conference. It shows that you are all putting in a lot of effort. BJP is the only political party that has a track record of fast pace development and vision for the future," he said. "It is always a happy moment for me to join the supporters of BJP who work to strengthen BJP in the state.

Besides adverse situations, our party workers have made sure that the BJP shines. I want to salute all those party workers who stood with their ideology and stayed committed to their patriotism," he added. He urged party workers to focus on winning the booth, saying that it would pave for the party's victory in the state. "As elections come close, I am certain that Kerala is going to play a role in BJP's win. Our first resolution should be 'We will win our booth'. If we can win a booth, we can win Kerala. You have to work harder and pay attention to every voter. Creating a bond with the people of Kerala should be your priority. You have to bring everyone to 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and help them join the drive of 'Modi ki Guarantee'." The Prime Minister said that the confidence of Indians is soaring due to the policies of his government.

"The confidence of Indians is soaring as the world now talks of India as 'Vishwamitra'. Our relations with Gulf countries have never been better. For this reason, there are more opportunities and respect for Indians in the Gulf region," he said. "We aspire to increase disposable income while helping reduce out-of-pocket expenditures for the people. Ayushman Bharat Yojana has helped people save Rs 1 lakh crore. The discount provided at Jan Aushadhi Kendras has helped people save over Rs 25,000 crore," he added.