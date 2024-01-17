OUR BELOVED LATA DIDI WILL BE MISSED SAYS PM MODI SHARES SHLOK BY ICONIC SINGER

New Delhi: Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country will miss the beloved legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

PM Modi took to social media platform X to state, "As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi." Sharing a shloka sung by her, PM Modi said it was the last recording by Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 in the year 2022.

"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan." He also shared the link of the shlok, 'Shree Ramarpan, Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah.

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more.

The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades. Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards before declining further ones, two Filmfare Special Awards, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, amongst others.

In 1974, she became the first Indian playback singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Though Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 2002, at the age of 92 after suffering a multi-organ failure, she will always stay alive in our hearts with her soulful songs such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo', 'Lukka Chuppi' and 'Tere Liye', among others.