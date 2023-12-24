KERALA FATHER 2 SONS INJURED IN EXPLOSION IN SCRAP YARD IN KANNUR

Kannur (Kerala): Three persons, including two children, sustained burn injuries in an explosion that occurred while segregating junk at a scrap yard near Kadirur in Kerala's Kannur district on Sunday, police said. The injured hailed from Assam.

It has been learnt that the explosion occurred at around 9 am. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the explosion occurred due to a country-made bomb. On information, police reached at the spot and a case has been registered. The injured were rushed to two nearby hospitals.

According to police, Shahid Ali, a resident of Assam and his sons Nuruddin and Mutalib were carrying out segregation activities at the scrapyard when the explosion occurred. All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Ali received severe burn injuries in his hands and abdomen and has been admitted to Pariyaram Medical College while his sons are undergoing treatment at the Koothuparamba Hospital, police said. Police said it has been learnt that the explosion took place when a container that appeared as a plastic can was opened.

In a similar incident in August, a scrap vendor was injured in an explosion at a scrap yard in Bholakpur area in Musheerabad. He was trying to open a plastic can when the blast occurred. The man was admitted to Gandhi Hospital with 55 per cent burns.