KASHMIRI YOUTH ARRESTED BY INA SECURITY OFFICIALS FOR TRYING TO BREAK INTO EZHIMALA ACADEMY

Kannur (Kerala): A Kashmiri native was arrested for trying to break into the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, without sufficient documents. The INA security personnel nabbed him and handed him over to the police. Muhammad Murtas, a native of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, is being interrogated by the Payyannur police.

The incident took place on the afternoon of December 25. He reached the Naval Academy at noon and tried to enter through the gate. The Payyannur police rushed to the spot and took Murtas into custody. As per reports, he is a student from Mumbai. He had travelled to Kannur after learning that there were vacancies for the post of INA's supporting staff. The police have not yet revealed further details about Murtas. Interrogation is underway.

During the interrogation, his statements were contradictory. He was arrested and produced in the Payyanur JFCM and remanded in 14 days of custody. Situated in Ezhimala inside the Kannur (Cannanore) district of Kerala, the INA is a part of the North Malabar Region. Situated amidst the majestic Arabian Sea, the placid backwaters of Kavvayi, and the commanding Mount Dilli, Ezhimala provides an excellent training ground due to its serene and attractive surroundings.

This is the Indian Navy's top training facility where all incoming officers receive their basic training before joining the force under different programmes. The base depot ship for INA's logistical and administrative assistance is the Indian Naval Ship Zamorin.