T20 World Cup: IND vs USA Live | India Qualify For Super 8 stage, beat USA by 7 Wickets

India vs USA Live Score: USA 81/5 after 15 overs

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel knocked over Steven Taylor, who was looking dangerous and started playing his shots, in the 12th over. As the team closed the slog overs, Nitish Kumar took an aggressive approach against India's fourth seamer of the day -- Hardik Pandya and hit him for a boundary and a six in the same over. However, the Indian captain saw it as an opportunity and brought in their best bowler of the day, Arshdeep Singh into the attack and he didn't disappoint his captain. However, the credit for this wicket goes to the fielder Mohammed Siraj, who took a blinder at mid-wicket. Once again, when the stage was set for the hosts to go big, they lost both of their set batters in quick succession.