T20 World Cup: IND vs USA Live | India Qualify For Super 8 stage, beat USA by 7 Wickets

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be looking to clinch their third win on the trot when they take on co-hosts United States of America in a league stage game of the T20 World Cup 2024. India, which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, are firm favourites against minnows USA.
File: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (AP Photos)

New York (USA): Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be looking to clinch their third win on the trot when they take on co-hosts United States of America in a league stage game of the T20 World Cup 2024 here. India, which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, are firm favourites against minnows USA.

12:41 AM, 13 Jun 2024 (IST)

Surya fashion India's seven-wicket win over USA, Super 8 entry

The Surya-Dube pair added 67 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. The turning point seemed to be a bit of ignorance about the rules from the US bowlers, who flouted the rule of taking only 60 seconds between the overs on three occasions and conceded five penalty runs at an inopportune time. India needed 35 off 30 balls at that stage when umpire Paul Reiffel informed skipper Aaron Jones about the decision and that effectively ended the US resistance. That was the opportunity Surya waited for as he then finished the match in a jiffy with a flurry of shots.

10:43 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India vs USA Live Score: IND 47/3 after 10 overs

The partnership between Pant and Surya was going well until the ball bowled by Ali Khan shoot low and skided through Pant's defence. He was looking in good nick, the timing, defence - all in sync until then. However, it has been a very nervy chase from the Indians. They need 64 runs off the last 10 overs, but this isn't an easy batting surface. The balls are stopping off the pitch, and there is some variable bounce as well. Dube hasn't looked too comfortable and SKY have been unnaturaly reserved as well. Even the runs haven't come easily for India so far.

10:31 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India vs USA Live Score: IND 33/2 after 6 overs

Virat Kohli was caught behind off Saurabh Netravalkar's bowling as USA got off to a strong start. Netravalkar then dismissed Rohit in his next over. On both occasions, he made the ball move away from the right-handers. Rohit mistimed his shot and ended up giving a catch to mid-off where Harmeet Singh, his junior at school, took a fantastic catch while running back. Netravalkar only conceded 13 runs in his three overs, while Jasdeep and Ali also bowled well in their first overs, not allowing the Indian batsmen to score freely. The match is still finely balanced as India's middle order hasn't shown any form yet.

9:48 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India vs USA Live Score: USA 110/8 after 20 overs

USA upped the ante after that as they scored 38 runs off the next four overs, thanks to Nitish Kumar's 23-ball 27. Arshdeep Singh came back to remove the set batter and added one more wicket to his tally to finish with superb bowling figures of 4-0-9-4. USA kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the death overs to finish with a below-par score. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj went wicket-less while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel picked two and one wicket respectively. Jadeja wasn't used and Dube's solitary over went for 11 runs. 106 wasn't quite enough for Canada yesterday on this same surface. USA have a more pedigreed bowling attack; India's batting is top-heavy.

9:46 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

Best bowling figures for India in T20 World Cups
4/9 - Arshdeep Singh vs USA, New York, 2024
4/11 - R Ashwin vs AUS, Mirpur, 2014
4/12 - Harbhajan Singh vs ENG, Colombo, 2012
4/13 - RP Singh vs SA, Durban, 2007
4/19 - Zaheer Khan vs IRE, Nottingham, 2009

9:21 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India vs USA Live Score: USA 81/5 after 15 overs

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel knocked over Steven Taylor, who was looking dangerous and started playing his shots, in the 12th over. As the team closed the slog overs, Nitish Kumar took an aggressive approach against India's fourth seamer of the day -- Hardik Pandya and hit him for a boundary and a six in the same over. However, the Indian captain saw it as an opportunity and brought in their best bowler of the day, Arshdeep Singh into the attack and he didn't disappoint his captain. However, the credit for this wicket goes to the fielder Mohammed Siraj, who took a blinder at mid-wicket. Once again, when the stage was set for the hosts to go big, they lost both of their set batters in quick succession.

8:59 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India vs USA Live Score: USA 42/3 after 10 overs

USA have increased their scoring rate with the field gets spread. Stephen Taylor smashed a six against and Nitish Kumar got a cheeky boundary as they took the charge against Shivam Dube. However, USA lost their captain and their best batter of the tournament Aaron Jones, who failed to cross the boundary and ended up giving a dolly at deep fine leg Mohammed Siraj. India have USA on the mat, but this ain't a big scoring ground and USA will feel they can be competitive if they can get 120 from here.

8:39 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India vs USA Live Score: USA 18/2 after 6 overs

Arshdeep Singh made a great start by taking a wicket on the first ball. He dismissed Shayan Jahangir, who was making his World Cup debut, for a golden duck, becoming the first Indian to do so in a T20 World Cup match. He then took the wicket of Andries Gous in the same over, giving India an excellent start. Siraj, Bumrah, and Hardik took advantage of the pitch's conditions with their experience playing at the same venue in three matches. Rohit didn't show any spin yet as the left-hand batter was playing from one end. The USA batters struggled to read the bounce and pace of the pitch, resulting in their lowest PowerPlay score in T20Is.

8:38 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

Bowlers to pick a wicket on first ball of a T20 WC Match

Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) vs AFG, 2014
Shapoor Zadran (AFG) vs HK, 2014
Ruben Trumplemann (NAM) vs SCO, 2021
Ruben Trumplemann (NAM) vs OMAN, 2024
Arshdeep Singh (IND) vs USA, 2024*

8:08 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (Wk/C), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk.

8:04 PM, 12 Jun 2024 (IST)

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first.

