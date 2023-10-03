Indian Navy mountaineering expedition conquers 16,207-foot Goechala Pass in Sikkim
Published: 26 minutes ago
Siliguri: The Indian Navy Mountaineering Team from Naval Base INS Shivaji conquered the 16,207-foot Goechala Pass in Sikkim in enduring adverse weather and rugged terrain. The team led by Commander Pramod Bhandirge was flagged off by Commanding Officer INS Shivaji by handing over a ceremonial Ice Axe on September 21 at Maharashtra's Lonavala.
A highly experienced and balanced team of 10 members was shortlisted and trained for the expedition, which required sheer determination, team spirit, and logistic support. The team experienced several difficulties and challenges en route where they had to fight against nature’s fury, negotiate rough terrain, withstand heavy rains, and climb in pitch darkness. But, the sheer determination of the valiant climbers and the cohesive team effort paid dividends to the Navymen.
"The expedition has shown that given an opportunity, the Naval team is capable of reaching any height in any terrain under any circumstances. It not only symbolises personal triumph but also the Indian Navy's unwavering pursuit of excellence, reinforcing its reputation as a formidable force both on land and at sea," The Ministry of Defence quoted in a press release.
Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has a long-range deployment in Southeast Asia. As part of that, the First Training Squadron (1TS) ships -INS Tir, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi are currently visiting Malaysia's Port Klang. The expedition started on September 30 and is expected to conclude on October 23, according to the Ministry of Defence via a statement. The Ministry further said that the activities undertaken by the crew of 1TS include various professional and community interactions, training exchanges, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures with personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy, as well as ships, open for school children during the visit.