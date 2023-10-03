Siliguri: The Indian Navy Mountaineering Team from Naval Base INS Shivaji conquered the 16,207-foot Goechala Pass in Sikkim in enduring adverse weather and rugged terrain. The team led by Commander Pramod Bhandirge was flagged off by Commanding Officer INS Shivaji by handing over a ceremonial Ice Axe on September 21 at Maharashtra's Lonavala.

A highly experienced and balanced team of 10 members was shortlisted and trained for the expedition, which required sheer determination, team spirit, and logistic support. The team experienced several difficulties and challenges en route where they had to fight against nature’s fury, negotiate rough terrain, withstand heavy rains, and climb in pitch darkness. But, the sheer determination of the valiant climbers and the cohesive team effort paid dividends to the Navymen.

"The expedition has shown that given an opportunity, the Naval team is capable of reaching any height in any terrain under any circumstances. It not only symbolises personal triumph but also the Indian Navy's unwavering pursuit of excellence, reinforcing its reputation as a formidable force both on land and at sea," The Ministry of Defence quoted in a press release.