ISSUES FACED BY SABARIMALA DEVOTEES RESOLVED SAYS KERALA MINISTER K RADHAKRISHNAN

Sabarimala: Hours after devotees to the Lord Ayappa temple in Kerala's Sabarimala blocked road at Erumeli against alleged ban on vehicles to Pampa, Minister K. Radhakrishnan said that the issue has been resolved. According to Minister Radhakrishnan , the number of devotees to the temple has been restricted following the court order.

The minister informed that there is a need for KSRTC buses for the devotees adding that the buses have been reserved for use in case of rush hour. “Minor problems faced by devotees at Nilakkal and Pampa have also been resolved,” he said. Over a question on demand for widening of the road at 'pathinettam padi' (holy steps to sannidhanam), the minister said, “There is nothing to say about the demand for widening the 'pathinettam padi'. Elections are coming and controversies will arise with the aim of taking advantage of it”.

The minister's statement comes after Sabarimala pilgrims on Tuesday blocked road at Erumeli against disallowing vehicles to enter Pampa. The complaints by the devotees to the Lord Ayappa temple in Sabarimala come in the backdrop of the Kerala High Court directions to the authorities to bring the crowd of the devotees under control.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justice Anil Narendran and G Girish of the Kerala High Court asked the Kerala Police to take steps to bring the rush of devotees under control and not to allow overcrowding of devotees besides ensuring cleanliness at the temple. "The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) shall consider whether the pilgrims can be provided with drinking water and biscuits at such locations through NSS volunteers in educational institutions or with the assistance of the concerned Local Self Government Institutions," the bench said in its order.

The court further asked the authorities to ensure adequate parking facilities for the devotees.