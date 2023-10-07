FORMER ISRO SCIENTIST NAMBI NARAYANAN DONS A NEW ROLE TO MENTOR KIDS AT MONTESSORI SCHOOL IN KERALA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan is donning a new role. He has become a mentor of a Montessori School run by his daughter. The school was started by his daughter Geetha in Pongummood area of Thiruvananthapuram. To forget his haunting memories when the former ISRO scientist was arrested under false espionage charges in 1994, he took up the new role of caretaker and friend of children at Nana's Montessori Pre School.

The former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer is also popularly known as Nana. He visits school twice a week to mingle with children. No one is born Einstein, their talent should be recognised and then nurtured, Narayanan had once said. Nana's Montessori Preschool nurturing the budding talents in the age group of three to six years has been working on this principle. Montessori School helps in promoting informal learning methods as well as honing children's abilities beyond the traditional method. The Montessori School concept was developed by the Italian Maria Montessori.