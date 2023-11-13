Kannur (Kerala): Two Maoists managed to escape after sustaining injuries in a gunbattle that erupted with Kerala Police's specialised team Thunderbolt in a forest area in Kannur this morning, police said. Three guns were seized from the spot.

The encounter broke out between the Thunderbolt commandos and Maoists in Uruppum Kutti forest of AyyanKunnu Panchayath. Two Maoists reportedly received bullet injuries but managed to escape. During a search operation launched after the encounter, three guns were recovered from the spot.

The Thunderbolt unit was patrolling the area under Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary. This part of the district has witnessed Maoists attacks earlier as well. A few days ago the Maoist group opened fire on a forest guard team who went for inspection. Following which, the Thunderbolt unit has intensified vigilance here. For the past six months, Maoist presence has increased in the Iritty Aralam area. It was reported that an 11-member team comprising three women was spotted in this area recently.

Last Tuesday, CPI (Maoist) Banasura area committee commander Chandru (33) and gang member Unnimaya (28) were arrested after a gunfight with Thunderbolt commandos in Periya Chapparam colony in Wayanad. Following the encounter, the Thunderbolt and police units from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu intensified the search operation in the area.

It was learnt that two Maoist women activists Latha and Sundari and a male cadre escaped in the encounter. Police said that the male cadre was standing on guard in front of the house in the colony with a gun. Despite being ordered to surrender the Maoist group opened fire. An AK 47 rifle, an Insas rifle and two country-made guns were seized from the Maoists.