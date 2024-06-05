UP LS Polls 2024 Results: Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Karan Bhushan Singh Wins Kaiserganj Seat

Gonda: Karan Bhushan Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh won the seat that was previously held by his father, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Since 2009, BJP veteran Brij Bhushan Singh has won all the Lok Sabha elections in Kaiserganj constituency. However, due to the alleged sexual harassment cases filed by female wrestlers, the BJP dropped Brij Bhushan Singh and named his youngest son Karan for the seat. Karan Bhushan secured a total of 571,263 votes in his poll debut and won the Kaiserganj seat by a margin of 148,843.

PAST WINS:

2019: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Brijbhushan Sharan Singh won with 5,80,226 votes, defeating BSP rival Chandradev Ram Yadav. 2014: BSP's Chandradev Ram Yadav emerged victorious by a margin of a whopping 2,60,808 votes. In 2014, SP candidate Vinod Kumar finished second.

The BJP's decision to nominate Karan was criticised by the opposition, who saw it as a favor for his father Brij Bhushan Singh. "Just when we thought that the Prajwal Revanna scandal had exposed the depths of the BJP's depravity, they show that there are always new lows for them to fall to," stated Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress.

A Delhi court in May framed allegations against Singh in a criminal case brought by multiple female wrestlers, including sexual harassment, intimidation, and insulting women's modesty. Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and a few other wrestlers began a month-long protest against Singh in Delhi in April 2023, which incited fury across the country, the issue gained momentum. The Delhi Police then filed a charge sheet for Singh.

Karan Bhushan Singh was born on December 13, 1990. Karan was the UP Wrestling Association's senior vice president prior to this. In addition, he serves as president of Nawabganj, Gonda's Cooperative Village Development Bank. On May 20, Kaiserganj participated in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.