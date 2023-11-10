THREE MAOISTS ARRESTED IN JHARKHAND

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Three members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit have been arrested and materials used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) seized from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Rengra village in Goilkera police station area and made the seizures and arrests. The three Maoists were involved in several incidents, including triggering IEDs, blowing up a tractor carrying ration to a CRPF camp and killing people, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told reporters here.