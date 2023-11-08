CHHATTISGARH ENCOUNTER VIDEO FOOTAGES SHOW MAOISTS CARRYING DEAD COMRADES ON SHOULDERS

Bijapur: Video footages captured from drones and released by Bijapur Police show hundreds of Naxalites in uniform and armed with weapons carrying their comrades, who are shot dead and injured in gunfire by security forces during an encounter on Tuesday.

Maoists exchanged fire with security forces during the poll day in Chhattisgarh. Video clips show Naxalites carrying their injured and killed comrades on their shoulders. SP Aajneya Varshney has confirmed the veracity of those videos. He said, "There was an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the forests of Padeda. Two to three Naxalites were killed in the encounter."

Varshney further said that Naxalites were planning to carry out some major attacks to disrupt assembly elections and to cause harm to the security forces. "They were determined to disrupt assembly elections and that's why hundreds of Naxalites came. But due to the alacrity of the jawans and police, the Naxalites had to flee," he said.

The Chhattisgarh assembly polls took place amid tight security arrangements. Around 60,000 personnel were deployed for the 20 Maosist-infested seats. It could not prevent incidents of blasts and political murder.