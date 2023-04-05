Kozhikode: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police has arrested a man who allegedly set ablaze passengers inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train on the night of Sunday Apr. 2, sources said on Wednesday. Sources said that the accused identified as Shahruf Saifi was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and is being interrogated by the SIT.

It is learnt that the accused has burn marks on his body and face and was nabbed by the SIT while trying to escape from the hospital. Kerala Police sources said that he reached Ratnagiri by train. The arrest of the suspect comes a day after another suspect from was briefly detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Bulandshahr.

The case relates to the fire incident inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train on Sunday night. Nine people suffered burn injuries in the incident while bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who fell off the train or attempted to get down due to the fire-ignited by the accused-were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station.

The deceased were identified as Rahmat (43), a native of Mattannur, her younger sister's daughter Sahara (2), and Naufiq (41), a native of Mattannur. The incident occurred around 9.45 PM on Sunday when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge here after crossing Kozhikode city. On Tuesday, senior officials of various investigating agencies, including the NIA (National Investigation Agency) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspected the coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train as part of the investigation.

Senior officials of the Kerala police, RPF also held a high-level meeting and charted a course of action to nab the accused in the incident that has rocked the southern state.