PM MODI TO VISIT ISRO ON AUGUST 26 POLICE ISSUE TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday to congratulate the scientists on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing. During the visit, the Prime Minister's tour has been planned to be limited to the visit of ISRO's scientists only, without holding any road shows or displaying the BJP flags.

Informing about Modi's Karnataka visit, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru directly on Saturday after his tour of South Africa and Greece. He will meet and congratulate all the scientists of ISRO. The PM will discuss the Suryayaan (about the sun) project. Apart from this, there is no plan for a roadshow yet. BJP workers in Bengaluru will welcome the Prime Minister at the airport. After that, only ISRO's program will be held."

According to sources, arrangements have been made to welcome Prime Minister Modi, who will land at the city's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport (HAL) at 6 am on Saturday. Sources said that there were preparations to hold a one-kilometre road show in Peenya, however, the roadshow decision was cancelled as the Special Protection Group (SPG) did not grant the permission.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has changed the road traffic routes in some parts of the city. At the same time, restrictions have been imposed on heavy goods vehicles within the city till 11 am. From 4.30 am to 9.30 am on August 26, vehicular traffic on a few roads will not be allowed. The officials asked the people to avoid those roads and to take alternative roads to travel.