Bengaluru: A total of 1,404 cases of murder were registered in 2022 in Karnataka with a majority of cases attributed to disputes borne out of 'personal vendetta or enmity', according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

An analysis of the NCRB data showed that the number of murder cases in the state increased from 1,357 in 2021 to 1,404 last year.

Among the 28 states, a maximum of 3,491 cases of murder were registered in Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar (2,930) and Maharashtra (2,295) while Karnataka was in the eighth position in 2022.

The murder rate in Karnataka stood at 2.1 per lakh population, while the rate of chargesheet filing in such cases was 90.2, according to the NCRB, which is tasked with the collection and analysis of crime data.

'Disputes' with 706 cases was the motive in the highest number of murder cases in the state in 2022 followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity in 353 cases, illicit relationships' in 108 cases, 'gain' in 59 cases, love affairs in 44 cases, noted the data in the annual crime report of the NCRB, which functions under Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Of the total murder victims, the majority were male (1,007); 472 were female and three were third-gender persons, the data stated.

Rise in cases of violence against children, senior citizens

Bengaluru tops in South India in violence on kids, elderly

Cases of violence against children and senior citizens are on the rise and among the cases registered last year, Bengaluru ranks first among South Indian cities in these categories. According to the report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi has topped the country.

As many as 1,578 cases of child abuse were reported and 458 cases of abuse against senior citizens were recorded in Bengaluru. Cases have been filed in Hyderabad numbered 645 and 514 in Chennai. Among the cases of violence against senior citizens, 391 cases have been registered in Chennai and 331 cases in Hyderabad.

Similarly, Delhi ranked top with 7400 cases of child abuse and 1313 cases of abuse against senior citizens. Similarly, NCRB has mentioned in the report that 3178 and 572 cases have been registered respectively in 2022 as above in Mumbai.

Compared to the last three years, the cases of child abuse in 19 major cities of the country have increased this time. As many as 15,043 cases have been registered in 2020, 19,055 in 2021 and 20,550 in 2022. It should be noted that more cases have been registered in Bengaluru as compared to South India, and the awareness among complainants has also increased. A retired IPS officer told ETV Bharat that the number of cases has increased because Bengaluru city police has taken the abuse of the elderly and children seriously due to constant awareness and registered cases against the culprits.

In 2022, 3,996 cases were registered and the number of cases of violence against the elderly has decreased slightly compared to the last three years provided some relief. As many as 4,264 and 4,029 cases have been registered in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Similarly, 1,62,449 lakh cases of crimes against children have taken place in 2022. As many as 1,49,404 cases were registered in 2021 and 1,28,531 in 2020.

Here are the top five states in the country with the highest number of child abuse cases:

Maharashtra - 20,762

Madhya Pradesh - 20,415

Uttar Pradesh -18,682

Punjab- 9370

West Bengal 8,950

Top five states where cases of abuse against senior citizens have been registered:

Madhya Pradesh -6187

Maharashtra – 5059

Tamil Nadu – 2376

Telangana- 2181

Andhra Pradesh- 1818

