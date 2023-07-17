New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will participate on the second day of the two-day joint opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru from Monday, the Maharashtra Spokesperson of NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, Mahesh Bharet Tapase said. The second joint Opposition meeting is expected to be attended by top leaders from 26 parties from across the country.

"National President @NCPspeaks @PawarSpeaks Saheb and Executive President @supriya_sule will attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday 18th July," Tapase said in a tweet. Uddhav Sena leader and Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut also said "Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning."

"After the Patna meeting, the Bengaluru meeting that will emerge today will be decisive. Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting. There was confusion about whether Sharad Pawar would attend the meeting or not. Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning. I am saying this with certainty. Hum Sab Ek Hai!," Raut said in a tweet.

Pawar's attendance becomes crucial for the meet with the recent vertical split engineered by his nephew Ajit Pawar who went on to become the Chief Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Pawar who has been meeting his supporters have declared that he would go to the people and as promised he went to the people to seek their support and has been apologising to the people for the deeds of junior Pawar.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress which is hosting the Opposition meeting announced its decision of not to support the ordinance on Delhi Services in the upcoming session of Parliament. Aam Aadmi Party which was the latest to join the list of National Parties with its electoral vote gains from Gujarat election has made it a pre-condition to participate in the Opposition unity meeting.

The first mega Opposition meet was held in Patna on June 23 and was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. At the meeting, Opposition leaders including Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin deliberated on a roadmap to firm up an anti-BJP front ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.