MORAL POLICING IN MANGALORE THREE KERALA YOUTHS ASSAULTED DURING OUTING WITH FEMALE FRIENDS AT SOMESHWAR BEACH

Mangaluru: In a shocking case of moral policing in Karnataka, unidentified goons assaulted three youth hailing from Kerala who were on an outing with their female friends at Someshwar beach in the state's Mangalore on Thursday, officials said. An official said that the incident took place on Thursday at Someshwar sea shore in the Ullal police station limits.

It is learnt that three youth were on an outing with their female friends at the beach when unidentified goons attacked the former believed to be of a different faith. In the incident, the three youths were injured and were shifted to a private hospital in Deralakatte for treatment. The three girls returned to their hometown, an official said.

Sources said that the students hailing from Kerala are from Kerala and had come to the beach for an outing. It is said that a gang which observed that three boys belonged to a other community confronted them and assaulted them near the beach. Soon after the incident, a team of cops from the nearby police station rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

A police official said that based on the complaint filed by the three injured male students, two special teams have been formed to nab the culprits who are still at large. A spokesman of the Mangalore Police said that the accused will be nabbed soon and brought to book for the assault. Significantly, the incident comes barely a week after newly sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah vowed to put an end to moral policing in the state.

In his maiden meeting with top police officials, the CM passed directions to ensure that there is no discrimination between religions, while maintaining law and order.