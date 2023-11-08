Tumkur: A man on Tuesday turned hero for his daughter after he saved her from a leopard by putting his own life at risk in Tumkur district of Karnataka, sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place in Chikkabellavi village of Tumkur taluk non Tuesday evening. According to local sources, Lekhana, 7, daughter of Rakesh was playing in front of the house on Tuesday.

While she was playing in the compound, a leopard roaming in the area barged into the compound and attacked the minor girl to take her away. Sources said the Lekhana's father Rakesh, who was on the spot, raised a hue and cry and attacked the leopard with a stick to save his daughter. The leopard ran away from the spot leaving the girl.

While the girl's life was saved, her legs were injured in the attack, an official. Soon after the attack, the girl was admitted to the government district hospital for treatment. The forest department officials who came to know about the matter rushed to the spot and are engaged in locating the leopard. A complaint has been registered at Bellavi Police Station.