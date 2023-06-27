Chamarajnagar (Karnataka) : A leopard attacked a girl playing in front of her house inflicting serious injuries on her in Chamarajanagar. The girl is admitted to the hospital for treatment. The attack took place in Kaggaligundi village of Hanur taluk on Monday night at 9 pm. Sushila (6), daughter of Ramu and Lalita of Kaggaligundi village in Hanur taluk, was seriously injured.

The entire village was shocked by the leopard attack. Not only that, there is a situation where nobody is daring to out alone at nights in this area. The leopard attacked the girl and dragged her for about 200 meters. The girl suffered grievous, bleeding injuries in the wild animal attacks. She burst into screams of pain when the leopard unleashed its unsparing attack.

Hearing the loud cries of the girl, parents and villagers took sticks and rushed to her rescue. Scared by this, the leopard left the child on the spot and fled into the forest. The armed villagers searched in the vicinity of the attack but the big cat was not to be found.

The villagers immediately informed the forest department and 108 ambulance personnel. The emergency medical personnel who reached the spot immediately administered first aid to the girl and admitted her to a private hospital. Forest officials visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the girl. A large number of Soliga community members live in Kaggaligundi and they are shocked by leopard attacks on their local residents.