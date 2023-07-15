Tumakuru (Karnataka) : A gruesome incident took place at Tumakuru in Karnataka on Friday. A 6 year old girl was killed by her own mother at Shanti Nagar colony of the city. Hema Latha, a resident of Shanti Nagar, was accused of murdering her own daughter, who was identified as Tanvita (6). On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and conducted investigation.

Hema Latha, who was living with her daughter Tanvita, launched an attack on the girl and strangled her to death. Hearing the screams of the girl, the neighbours came to their house and tried to save the daughter from the mother's hands. But, by that time, the girl had already died. The information was passed on to the police. Mother Hema Latha has been arrested for causing the death of her daughter.

The heart-rending incident took place in the Jayanagar police station area limits and the police visited the place and registered an FIR. The police enquired about the reasons for the killing of the minor girl by her own mother. In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the local residents had tried to prevent the mother from hurting her daughter but they found that the girl had breathed her last due to strangulation.

