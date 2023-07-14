JHARKHAND HORROR SEVEN YEAR OLD BOY MURDERED IN GARHWA TONGUE CHOPPED OFF EYES GOUGED OUT TEETH PULLED OUT

Garhwa: In a horrific incident, a seven-year-old missing boy has been killed with the killers chopping off his tongue and gouging out his eyes besides pulling out his teeth in Garhwa district of Jharkhand's, police said on Friday. It is learnt that after killing the boy, the killers dumped the body into a pit dug for a toilet near his uncle's house.

The horrifying incident has been reported from Baulia village of Dandai police station area of Garhwa district. An official said that the minor boy Santan Kumar, son of Awadhesh Sah, had gone out to the market two days ago to buy sweets from a nearby shop, but he did not return home. As the boy did not return home for a long time, the family members searched for him at many places, but to no avail.

After giving up on the searches, the family later lodged a missing complaint of the boy with the local police station. Local sources said that on Thursday, the village children going to school in the village spotted the body of Santan in a pit dug for toilet behind the house of Awadhesh Sah's brother Suresh Sah. As soon as the body of the child was found, shock and grief descended in the entire area.

After the post-mortem on Friday, his body was handed over to the family members. Police did not confirm the motive behind the killing. However it is being speculated that the a personal enmity of the killers with the slain's family might be the trigger behind the murder. Dandai police station in-charge said that the matter is being investigated.

The family members have also been questioned into the case, he said.