ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Doval Appointed As National Security Advisor For Third Time

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor, with effect from June 10, 2024. Doval became NSA for the first time in May 2014 soon after PM Modi assumed office in his first term.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will continue in his present role in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government which was sworn in on June 9.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor with effect from June 10, 2024.

Doval, who became NSA for the first time in May 2014 soon after PM Modi assumed office in his first term, continued in the role in the previous BJP-led NDA government. A 1968 batch IPS officer, Doval is a renowned counter-terrorism expert and an expert on nuclear issues. He has served in Punjab as IB's operational chief.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ajit Doval, lPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier. During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence," read an official communiqué by government of India.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term on June 9. The appointments' committee of the cabinet also re-appointed PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr PK Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier," the Government of India stated.

TAGGED:

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISORINDIA NSANARENDRA MODIAJIT DOVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.