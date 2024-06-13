ETV Bharat / state

Police on High Alert as Dhar Gang Spotted in Hyderabad Suburbs

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

Sources said that the alert was sounded following reports of the notorious Dhar Gang's activity on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. In view of the alert, police have bolstered night patrolling in the areas in order to tackle with the nefarious designs of the notorious gang.

Telangana police logo
Telangana police logo (File)

Hyderabad: Rachakonda and Cyberabad police in Telangana have issued an alert following reports of the notorious Dhar Gang's activity on the outskirts of the city, sources said on Wednesday. Authorities have decided to bolster nighttime patrolling efforts to deter potential criminal activities in view of the high alert.

The decision to increase surveillance comes after receiving intelligence inputs suggesting that the Dhar Gang, known for orchestrating coordinated burglaries targeting multiple residences, is active in suburban areas. According to sources, members of the gang were sighted in various localities under the jurisdiction of the Hayatnagar police station on Tuesday night

The modus operandi of the Dhar Gang typically involves nocturnal raids, with a focus on homes situated away from urban centers. Comprising around five individuals hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the gang operates by temporarily lodging in accommodations during the day and embarking on criminal activities under the cover of darkness.

Their approach often involves scaling walls and forcibly entering homes, posing a significant threat to unsuspecting residents. The gang's propensity for violence was underscored by their willingness to resort to lethal force if confronted.

Victims of Dhar Gang robberies have reported significant losses in terms of both valuables and cash. In light of these developments, law enforcement authorities are advising residents to exercise caution, especially during nighttime hours. Individuals are urged to verify the identity of anyone knocking on their doors late at night and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the police by dialing 100

The heightened vigilance and proactive measures taken by law enforcement agencies aim to ensure the safety and security of residents in Hyderabad's suburban areas, mitigating the risk posed by organized criminal elements like the Dhar Gang.

