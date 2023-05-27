Raichur (Karnataka) : In the Sindhanur taluk in Karnataka, a married woman died after she was gang-raped. The incident took place on May 23 and came to light late. Four accused were involved in the act and the main accused has been arrested. The police have launched a search for the others, who have been on the run.

The victim was making a living by stitching tarpaulin sheets at home. In the police complaint, her son said that the accused Mallappa and his three accomplices joined forces and gang-raped her. On the pretext of stitching tarpaulin sheets, the accused had developed a friendship with the woman. After this, he insisted on physical contact with her many times.

The housewife was opposed to this. However, on May 23, the accused Mallappa forcibly took her away on a bike. Then the accused gang-raped her near the canal of the village and left her there. A villager found this and informed the woman's son. The family members reached the spot and admitted the woman to the Sindhanur Government Hospital.

After this, the victim was sent to Rims Hospital in Raichur for further treatment. However, the woman died on May 24 without responding to treatment. Before her death, the victim woman gave a statement about the accused. The victim told the family members that three people including the accused Mallappa forcibly gang-raped her.

According to the statement given by the woman, the son lodged a complaint with the Sindhanur police station. The police registered a case of rape and arrested A1 Mallappa out of the four accused and launched a search for three others who went missing.