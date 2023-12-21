KARNATAKA INTENSIFIES CHECK POSTS IN WAYANAD BORDER AMID RISING OF COVID 19 CASES

Wayanad (Karnataka): Karnataka has intensified inspection at checkposts amid the wake of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. According to the Tourism Department officials, Kerala passengers must follow body temperature check-ups before traveling.

In addition, the authorities will allow passengers despite high body temperature if they test negative for COVID-19 at the hospital.

As per the latest update, 126 cases have been reported in Kerala, who are from Wayanad. Following this, Karnataka's inspection has been intensified by mainly focusing on the Wayanad borders.

Since last Monday, masks have also been mandatory in the southern state of Karnataka. Citizens above 60 and those seeking treatment for other ailments including heart disease are advised to use masks.

A Nagarbhavi-based travel manager said that despite Kerala recording a high number of virus cases, it is an exciting place for tourism. He also confirmed that thousands of individuals are heading to Sabarimala regularly and return without trouble. As of now, several people have booked trips to destinations like Wayanad and Munnar for Christmas.

A senior official proclaimed that travellers are required to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Health Department. He also said that no specific guidelines rolled out yet but travellers should follow the basic rules of the Health Department.