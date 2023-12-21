FEVER HOSPITAL READY WITH FACILITIES AFTER SUDDEN SPURT OF COVID CASES IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: In the wake of a sudden spurt of Covid cases in Hyderabad, the state government has alerted hospitals to make arrangements for all facilities needed to handle the situation.

Fever hospital superintendent Dr Shankar said they are ready to provide medical services in view of concerns over the new variant of Coronavirus and the medical staff have been asked to be prepared accordingly.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that one of the patients tested in the fever hospital had symptoms of Covid-19. After examining the samples brought here from the urban primary health centres in Khairatabad and Chintalbasti, it was found that three more patients had Covid symptoms.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Jayalakshmi, Deputy RMO Dr. Chandrasekhar, Pharmacy In-charge Jaligama Ashok along with officials from various departments held a meeting of the Covid coordination committee yesterday.

Dr. Shankar said that a special isolation centre is being prepared in Ward 7 and RTPCR and rapid test kits have been made available. He asked people not to panic and advised all those with moderate to severe symptoms to get themselves tested. If any patient is suffering from fever, cough, sore throat, headache, runny nose and breathing problems, then he/she should consult a doctor immediately and get treated, Dr Shankar said.

An isolation ward has been set up in Osmania Hospital. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Osmania Hospital Superintendent Dr. B. Nagender said that they are making all kinds of arrangements to handle the situation. A five-bed isolation ward with facilities of ventilators, oxygen supply, RTPCR kits, ICU requirements and medicines have been made available.