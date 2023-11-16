KARNATAKA HC STAYS FIR AGAINST SULIBELE OVER COMMENTS AGAINST CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar at the Dharwad bench of the HC granted the stay after hearing a criminal petition filed by Sulibele and adjourned the hearing. The Karwar Rural police had filed the FIR on October 5, 2023 against Sulibele for the alleged comments made on October 3 at a press conference after visiting a temple in Karwar.

He allegedly stated that Hindus faced trouble whenever Siddaramaiah came to power and such incidents will continue as long as he supports Muslims. The FIR alleged that he had made several other statements that tried to create enmity between Hindus and Muslims. Sulibele has been charged under Section 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).