KARNATAKA ENTIRE BBMP BUS SHELTER STOLEN WEEK AFTER CONSTRUCTION IN BENGALURU CASE REGISTERED

Bengaluru: In the silicon valley of India, thieves too have invented new ways of craft-so much so that an entire bus shelter near the city Police commissioner's office built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh has been stolen within a week of its installing. The mysterious theft in the middle of the Karnataka capital has left both the builder as well as the city police perplexed with the police on the tenterhooks to nab the culprits.

The bus shelter was constructed using stainless steel on August 21 this year at a cost of Rs 10 lakh in front of Coffee Day on Cunningham Road, with the permission of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). On August 28, when N Ravi Reddy, the vice-president of the private organization which built the bus shelter came on a visit to check the bus stations, the bus shelter was missing!

Reddy at once called the BBMP officials and inquired whether they had removed the bus shelter as part of any possible renovation plans. To his utter shock, BBMP officials informed Reddy that they have not evacuated the bus stop. Surprised by the development, Reddy registered a case at the High Grounds police station on September 30, a police official informed.

In his police complaint, Reddy stated that his company is into constructing bus shelters in the city for BBMP. He said the company had constructed the said bus shelter on Cunningham Road on August 21. “However, on visiting the shelter on August 28, we found it missing. We enquired with BBMP officials and asked them whether they have any information on the removal of the shelter and they said no.