Humans have not been infected with Zika virus, says Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao
Published: 36 minutes ago
Humans have not been infected with Zika virus, says Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao
Published: 36 minutes ago
Bengaluru: Amid a high alert in Karnataka after detection of Zika virus in mosquitoes in Chikkaballapur, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao has claimed that the virus will not affect humans much saying people need not fear about the virus. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dinesh Gundurao said that the Zika virus has not been reported in humans but it has been only detected in mosquitoes across the state.
Talking to ETV Bharat at VikasaSaudha, Bengaluru, he said that Zika will not affect humans that much and people need not fear in this regard. Gundarao's statement came after the authorities said that the Zika virus had been detected in mosquito samples in Chikkaballapur. It is learnt that the samples were collected in Talakayalabetta village of Shidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapur district in September this year and returned positive recently.
Also read: Zika virus detected in a mosquito in Chikkaballapur; all fever cases under scanner, pregnant women being monitored
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that health checks are being done within a radius of 5 km near Talakayalabetta village and 40 people have been kept under observation. “Those who are admitted at the hospital are also being tested. A sample of those with symptoms have been tested and a clear report will be available in another three days.
Precautionary measures have also been taken by the department,” he said. He said that the potential mosquito habitats are being destroyed as a precautionary measure in the areas where the virus has been detected. A meeting of officials has already been called and precautionary measures are being taken, Dinesh Gundurao said.
The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department has warned that Zika virus could cause a deadly disease for pregnant women. The fever starts with mild symptoms and can turn into a life-threatening disease. The disease can have a dangerous effect on the unborn child when a pregnant woman is infected.
Therefore health department has warned that the health of pregnant women needs to be taken care of.