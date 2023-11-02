ZIKA VIRUS DETECTED IN A MOSQUITO IN CHIKKABALLAPUR ALL FEVER CASES UNDER SCANNER PREGNANT WOMEN BEING MONITORED

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): Zika virus has been detected in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district and the health department is keeping a close eye on all the fever cases in the area. Also, the department is preparing a set of safety guidelines and taking necessary measures.

The health department tested mosquitoes near Talakayalabetta village in Shidlaghat taluk in a lab and Zika virus was found in a mosquito there. The department is already conducting a survey of the area and fortunately the symptoms of the disease are not visible in humans. The district administration is taking all kinds of precautions and an alert has been issued within a radius of around five km from the place where the sample was found, including the village.

District Health Officer Mahesh said that more than 5,000 people live in this village and all of them will be examined by the health department. Notably, the pregnant women are being closely monitored. No cases of Zika virus have been detected among the people of the district, Mahesh said.

According to health department officials, around 100 samples have been collected from across the state including six from Chikkaballapur. Of which, five samples were tested negative and one was positive. Along with this, the samples of patients who were suffering from high fever have sent for testing.

The Zika virus spreads through bites of infected Aedes mosquito, which transmits Dengue and Chikungunya. In December, 2022, a five-year-old girl was detected with Zika virus in Karnataka's Raichur district. Following which, safety guidelines were issued by Karnataka government. Also, the virus was detected in a man in Maharashtra at the same time.