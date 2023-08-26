Chandrayaan 3: Point where Vikram lander landed will be known as 'Shivshakti', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the place where the Vikram lander successfully landed on the Moon during the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission will be known as the Shivshakti point.

"You all know that there is a scientific tradition to name the touchdown points of the space missions. The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, India has decided to name that point. That point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex here while interacting with the scientists who were part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

India became only the fourth nation in the world to successfully land on the Moon and the first to touch on the south pole of the Moon. The country joined the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China.

The PM also announced that the spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan 2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. "The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," added the Prime Minister in the presence of ISRO chief S Somanath.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women scientists played a key role in the Chandrayaan 3 mission, the country's third lunar mission. "This 'Shivkshakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment," added the PM.

He also lauded the ISRO scientists for their hard work and passion. The PM was also briefed on the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other initiatives of the space body.

