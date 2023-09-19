CAUVERY WATER ROW KARNATAKA GOVT TO MOVE SUPREME COURT SAYS DK SHIVAKUMAR

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minster DK Shivakumar said the state government will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) which asked Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days in Supreme Court.

Shivakumar, who interacted with media at a press meet on Monday, said, "Now, there is only one option left for us. We have to go to the Supreme Court to make our standpoint clear." He continued, "We are thinking if Cauvery water should be released to Tamil Nadu or not. we are appealing to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, and then a decision will be taken."

He also said that the state will strongly argue their case and request the top court to send a team to both states to review the situation and then pass a verdict. Shivakumar's remarks came after the Cauvery Water Management Committee on Monday asked the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day for 15 days.

The CWMA reiterated the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, following its meeting in Delhi on Monday. The next meeting of the panel is scheduled to be held on September 26.

Shivakumar said that soon a delegation of MPs led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting the national capital to meet with the Union Jal Shakti Minister to address the Cauvery dispute.

"We had less rain than usual in the last two months. The CWMC ordered to release 5,000 cusecs of water, but only 2000 to 3000 cusecs reach here," the Deputy CM said. He also claimed the state government had written twice to the Prime Minister on this issue, but a reply is still awaited.

He mentioned that legal experts have suggested that filing a petition in the Supreme Court without releasing the water would be considered a violation of the order of the CWMC. Meanwhile, farmers in Mandya on Monday staged sit-in protest and blocked roads in protest against the order of the CWMA.

The Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in both the states. Karnataka has cited severe drought in parts of its state and earlier refused supply of water to Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu government has accused its neighbour of lying to the nation on the supply of water.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry with respect to their individual water-sharing capacities.