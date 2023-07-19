BENGALURU OPPOSITION MEET WAS ON THE TERRORIST HIT LIST HOME MINISTER SUBMITS INFORMATION TO CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Intelligence Department has submitted complete information to Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah about the five suspected terrorists arrested in Bengaluru. Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar himself submitted the information collected by the Intelligence Department to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Parameshwar, who briefed the CM about the terrorists' plot at the latter's office in Vidhan Soudha, held a long consultation. Parameshwar has revealed that the two-day Opposition meeting was on the hit list of suspected terrorists. The police arrested the terrorists based on the correct information. Terrorists had prepared for a large-scale explosion in two days, the Home Minister explained to the CM.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi floated catchy acronym 'INDIA' for new opposition alliance, all parties liked it instantly

According to sources, as the target of the Opposition meeting was missed, the suspected terrorists had planned to carry out a large-scale blast in Bengaluru in the next two days. According to sources, even if their arrest was delayed by a day, there was a possibility of a major disaster in Bengaluru.

Parameshwar said Bengaluru Police deserve congratulations for arresting the terrorists at the last moment and averting a potential disaster. The Home Minister said that the information regarding the Opposition meeting on the terror list was revealed by the suspected terrorists during their interrogation.

According to the Home Minister, there was tight security at the venue of the Opposition meeting, and hence was no chance for the suspected terrorists to execute their plan.

Leaders of 26 Opposition parties, including former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, attended the crucial meeting here. It was decided during the meeting that the Opposition alliance would be called INDIA.

Also read: 'Those who question INDIA want to divide Bharat': Congress hits back at BJP, rejects reports of rift in alliance